Why a mom attends Buffalo Grove planning meetings

People attend public meetings for a variety of reasons. For Linda Cesario, who goes regularly to Buffalo Grove's planning and zoning commission meetings, it's because her son, Frank Cesario, is on the panel.

Mom was on hand at Monday's village board meeting, when her son was elevated to chairman, taking the reins from Eric Smith, who that same evening was sworn in as a new village board member.

Linda Cesario was a teacher at Buffalo Grove High School, where she produced four state champions in debate.

And how would she rate the oratorical skills of the planning and zoning commission?

"They are good at questioning. But they are always civil and they afford people every opportunity to be heard, which never ceases to amaze me," she said. As for her boy's future as chairman, she said, "I know he will work very hard. He is an extremely honest and honorable person. He will serve Buffalo Grove well." Frank Cesario said Smith has been his model for the post.

"I learned from the best in Eric," he said.