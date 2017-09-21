Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/21/2017 6:18 PM

Why a mom attends Buffalo Grove planning meetings

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

People attend public meetings for a variety of reasons. For Linda Cesario, who goes regularly to Buffalo Grove's planning and zoning commission meetings, it's because her son, Frank Cesario, is on the panel.

Mom was on hand at Monday's village board meeting, when her son was elevated to chairman, taking the reins from Eric Smith, who that same evening was sworn in as a new village board member.

Linda Cesario was a teacher at Buffalo Grove High School, where she produced four state champions in debate.

And how would she rate the oratorical skills of the planning and zoning commission?

"They are good at questioning. But they are always civil and they afford people every opportunity to be heard, which never ceases to amaze me," she said. As for her boy's future as chairman, she said, "I know he will work very hard. He is an extremely honest and honorable person. He will serve Buffalo Grove well." Frank Cesario said Smith has been his model for the post.

"I learned from the best in Eric," he said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account