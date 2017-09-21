Sente to host open house at new office in Buffalo Grove

State Rep. Carol Sente will hold an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at her new office in the Vernon Township Building, 3050 N. Main St., Buffalo Grove.

Her previous was in the Laschen Center in Vernon Hills, which is being closed at the end of the year.

Sente will answer questions, address concerns from residents and have updates on the recent legislative session. Light refreshments will be served. Vernon Township officials also will be on hand.

Call (847) 478-9909, email RepSente@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/repsente for more information.