Chicago man charged with stealing Wheaton couple's car at gunpoint

Bond was set Thursday at $250,000 Thursday for a Chicago man accused of following a Wheaton couple to their home earlier this year and stealing their car at gunpoint, officials said.

Carlos Moore, 26, is charged with one count each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison. Phillip Smith, 25, also has been charged in the theft and is being held at the Cook County jail, the release said.

Moore, Smith and one other person are accused of following a Wheaton couple to their home around 10:10 p.m. Feb. 22, according to a news release. The three suspects, who were wearing masks, pulled into the driveway behind the couple, demanded the keys and pointed a gun at the wife, who also gave them her purse, the release said. The three suspects left in the couple's car.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle but lost it during a high-speed chase; it was later found in a Chicago parking lot, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing; the third suspect still is not in custody.

Moore's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16. Smith's court date has not yet been set.