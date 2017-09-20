Breaking News Bar
 
Woman charged with forgery gets second chance, must pay restitution

Harry Hitzeman
 
 

One of two women charged with forging times sheets while working as home service providers for Kane County residents under the state's Department of Human Services has been admitted into the county's Deferred Prosecution program and must pay $3,856 in restitution.

Joyce Banner, now of Champaign, recently was admitted into the program, through which nonviolent, first-time felony offenders can have charges dismissed if they complete counseling, restitution and community service, according to court records.

Banner was accused of submitting false or forged time sheets from March through November 2013 in her position, which helps seniors and people with disabilities with basic needs such as cooking and cleaning.

Under the program, Banner must stay out of trouble until August 2020, pay restitution, complete 50 hours of community service and attend the "Decision Pathway Program."

Banner and Nikki Neal, 27, of Hampshire, were indicted by a grand jury in late 2016 on charges of forgery, theft between $5,000 and $10,000 from the government, and filing false statements by a vendor, records show.

Neal is accused of submitting false or forged time sheets from April 2011 through August 2014. It was not clear whether the two worked together or independently.

Neal is next due in court Sept. 29 and a message left with her attorney, Brandon McNulty, was not returned.

