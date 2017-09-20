Schaumburg to discuss leasing site to park district

hello

Schaumburg village officials will reach out to the Schaumburg Park District on the possibility of leasing it a portion of land along Plum Grove Road as an overflow parking lot for the nearby Spring Valley Nature Center.

That was among the direction village trustees gave to the staff Tuesday regarding the future of five sites the village owns but isn't using.

The site along Plum Grove Road south of Schaumburg Road is the easternmost 19 acres of the village's municipal campus, nearly half of which is buildable, Village Manager Brian Townsend said.

But rather than selling it to a developer for what could be about 20 homes, trustees thought it better to respond to the only inquiry about its use they've received in recent years -- from the park district.

Such a lease likely would not interfere with the village's use of the site each Labor Day weekend for parking carnival trucks and staging the fireworks for Septemberfest.

But as the park district probably would want a guarantee of a set number of years on its paving investment, the land would not be available to sell during the length of the lease agreement, Townsend said.

Trustees also expressed a guarded openness to marketing a 1.7-acre site in Town Square at Schaumburg and Roselle roads for a business use other than a restaurant. Though they'd still strongly prefer a restaurant, noncompetitive clauses in surrounding eateries' leases have kept the site vacant for 20 years.

They also expressed new openness to residential proposals for their 0.59-acre site at 35 E. Schaumburg Road.

Trustees gave the staff the go-ahead to negotiate the sale of a 0.23-acre site at 908 N. Walnut Lane to the Sheffield Towne homeowners association for additional parking.

While the staff received direction to market the 54-acre Murzyn-Anderson site southwest of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in June, an analysis of how much of the land is buildable is only now nearing completion.