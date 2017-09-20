Dawn Patrol: Wheaton College players begin turning selves in

Wheaton College players begin turning selves in

Two Wheaton College football players were subjected to hazing by teammates last spring, though only one cooperated with an investigation that led to charges being filed against five players, police said Tuesday. Two of the suspects turned themselves in, and all five have been suspended from the football team. Full story

Suburbanites with family in Hurricane Maria's path describe 'hopelessness'

As a boy growing up in Puerto Rico, state Rep. Fred Crespo of Hoffman Estates heard stories from his grandparents of how the San Felipe Segundo hurricane devastated the island in 1928, killing hundreds. Full story

The Naperville City Council voted 6-3 Tuesday night to designate the old Nichols Library as a local landmark, against the wishes of the owner of the property.

The Naperville City Council voted 6-3 Tuesday night to designate the old Nichols Library as a local landmark, against the wishes of the owner of the property. Full story

CLC board member resigns

College of Lake County board member Philip Carrigan has resigned his post for personal reasons, and now the search is on for his replacement. Full story

Arrests made in Aurora gun, drug investigations

Five people are facing charges in separate Aurora drug and gun cases this month, officials say. Full story

Pizzas4Patriots founder dies at 58

Mark Evans, an Elk Grove Village resident and military veteran known for shipping thousands of pizzas to troops overseas, died last Friday. He was 58. Full story

- Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Roger Bossard, head groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox, installs sod at Impact Field, the new independent league baseball stadium under construction in Rosemont.

Roger Bossard, the White Sox's head groundskeeper who's become known as "The Sodfather," helped lay down the first pieces of sod Tuesday at the new independent league baseball stadium under construction in Rosemont. Full story

Cubs manager Joe Maddon walks into the visitor's dugout during warmups before Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. - Associated Press

Mike Montgomery took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit his 28th home run and the Chicago Cubs extended their winning streak to a season-high seven by beating the the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Tuesday night in manager Joe Maddon's return to Tropicana Field. Full story