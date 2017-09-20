Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 9/20/2017 5:00 AM

Dawn Patrol: Wheaton College players begin turning selves in

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Wheaton College football player Kyler Kregel leaves the Wheaton police station Tuesday after posting bail.

      Wheaton College football player Kyler Kregel leaves the Wheaton police station Tuesday after posting bail.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • play this video Sodfather at work

    Video: Sodfather at work

 
Daily Herald report

Wheaton College players begin turning selves in

Two Wheaton College football players were subjected to hazing by teammates last spring, though only one cooperated with an investigation that led to charges being filed against five players, police said Tuesday. Two of the suspects turned themselves in, and all five have been suspended from the football team. Full story

Suburbanites with family in Hurricane Maria's path describe 'hopelessness'

As a boy growing up in Puerto Rico, state Rep. Fred Crespo of Hoffman Estates heard stories from his grandparents of how the San Felipe Segundo hurricane devastated the island in 1928, killing hundreds. Full story

Charlie Wilkins speaks about saving the old Nichols Library in Naperville on Tuesday night in front of a packed house during a city council meeting. Wilkins is the co-author of an application for landmark status for the 119-year-old building.
  Charlie Wilkins speaks about saving the old Nichols Library in Naperville on Tuesday night in front of a packed house during a city council meeting. Wilkins is the co-author of an application for landmark status for the 119-year-old building. - Marie Wilson | Staff Photographer
Naperville makes library a landmark

The Naperville City Council voted 6-3 Tuesday night to designate the old Nichols Library as a local landmark, against the wishes of the owner of the property. Full story

CLC board member resigns

College of Lake County board member Philip Carrigan has resigned his post for personal reasons, and now the search is on for his replacement. Full story

Arrests made in Aurora gun, drug investigations

Five people are facing charges in separate Aurora drug and gun cases this month, officials say. Full story

Pizzas4Patriots founder dies at 58

Mark Evans, an Elk Grove Village resident and military veteran known for shipping thousands of pizzas to troops overseas, died last Friday. He was 58. Full story

Roger Bossard, head groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox, installs sod at Impact Field, the new independent league baseball stadium under construction in Rosemont.
  Roger Bossard, head groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox, installs sod at Impact Field, the new independent league baseball stadium under construction in Rosemont. - Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
'Sodfather' installs grass at new Rosemont stadium

Roger Bossard, the White Sox's head groundskeeper who's become known as "The Sodfather," helped lay down the first pieces of sod Tuesday at the new independent league baseball stadium under construction in Rosemont. Full story

Cubs manager Joe Maddon walks into the visitor's dugout during warmups before Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon walks into the visitor's dugout during warmups before Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. - Associated Press
Cubs win 2-1 in Maddon's return to Trop

Mike Montgomery took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit his 28th home run and the Chicago Cubs extended their winning streak to a season-high seven by beating the the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Tuesday night in manager Joe Maddon's return to Tropicana Field. Full story

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account