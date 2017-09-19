CLC board member resigns for personal reasons

hello

College of Lake County board member Philip Carrigan has resigned his post for personal reasons, and now the search is on for his replacement.

Carrigan, a Waukegan resident, was elected to a 6-year term in April 2013. He previously served on the board from 2005-2011. Carrigan did not attend the board meeting Tuesday night.

Board Chairman Richard Anderson said Carrigan has been a staunch supporter of CLC's students, a fierce advocate for the Waukegan community and a person of extreme integrity.

"Dr. Carrigan was always a rock on this board," said Anderson. "We're going to miss him. We're going to miss him a lot."

Anderson said the board has 60 days to select Carrigan's replacement. He said board members haven't decided by which method they will find the replacement, but in the past they have gone with the runner-up in the most recent election.

In April, Lake County voters selected two new board members for 6-year terms. Catherine Finger and Matthew Stanton received 17.9 percent and 17.5 percent of the vote, respectively, from a field of seven candidates. The candidate who came in third with 16.9 percent of the vote was Julie Shroka.

Anderson said the board likely won't have Carrigan's replacement selected in time for the Oct. 24 board meeting.

According to CLC's website, Carrigan has been a longtime volunteer in the Lake County community. He has worked with Staben House and Staben Center, the Waukegan Township based transitional housing programs; PADS, the homeless shelter program; the Faith Food Pantry in Zion; the Lake County Community Action Project; the John Howard Association, the Chicago-based prison reform organization; the CEASE FIRE Advisory Council, a gun violence abatement program based in Waukegan and North Chicago.