Second Wheaton College football player also subjected to hazing, left on field

COURTESY OF WHEATON COLLEGEClockwise from upper left, James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Ben Pettway, Samuel TeBos and Noah Spielman are Wheaton College football players who face felony charges of hazing a teammate last year.

Two Wheaton College football players were subjected to hazing by teammates last spring, though only one was injured and cooperated with an investigation that led to charges being filed against five current players, Wheaton police said Tuesday.

Both players were left on a baseball diamond near Hawthorne Elementary School. The second player, however, never contacted authorities and did not ask them to investigate, police said. That player is still on the team, according to a recent roster.

"The investigation has revealed that the first victim suffered injuries and had a much different experience than the second player involved," Wheaton police Sgt. P.J. Youker said.

Five players face felony charges in connection with a March 2016 hazing of the then-freshman teammate. James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, Noah Spielman and Samuel TeBos are charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint.

A DuPage County judge signed arrest warrants Monday afternoon, setting bail for each at $50,000.

The victim, cited by police as a 19-year-old freshman transfer student from Indiana, was in a dorm room watching college basketball at about 10 p.m. when he was tackled by the football players, police said. His legs and wrists were wrapped up in duct tape, a pillow case was put over his head, and he was placed in the back seat of a vehicle, police said. His hands were bound behind his back.

Terry Ekl, an attorney representing the freshman victim, said his client's abductors were playing Middle Eastern music and talking about sexually violating the teammate.

During the 10-minute ordeal, Ekl said both of his client's shoulder muscles were torn, which have required at least three surgeries to repair so far.

"This has had a devastating effect on my life. What was done to me should never occur in connection with participation in a football program or any other activity," the unidentified victim stated in a news release provided by Ekl. "I am pleased that the Wheaton Police Department and the DuPage State's Attorney's Office have completed their investigation and obtained these charges. I am confident that the criminal prosecution will provide a fair and just punishment to the men who attacked me."

Ekl said his client was able to free himself despite his injuries after one of his captors loosened the tape on the victim's wrists. The victim contacted police about the attack and left the school the next day.

The victim has since transferred from Wheaton College and is attending college elsewhere, according to Ekl.

In a statement, college officials said they were "deeply troubled" by the allegations against the five football players and called the conduct "entirely unacceptable and inconsistent with the values we share as human beings and as members of an academic community."

"We are profoundly saddened that any member of our community could be mistreated in any way," the statement said.

Ekl said "civil litigation is possible if the case is not resolved."

College leaders said the matter was brought to their attention by other members of the football team and coaching staff in March 2016. They say an independent, third-party investigator was hired to conduct an internal investigation, which resulted in a range of "corrective actions." However, they would not disclose those measures, citing federal student privacy protections.

All five players were listed on the team's roster online as of Monday night. The team is ranked fourth in the nation in Division III football.

None of the players are from the Chicago area. Cooksey is from Jacksonville, Florida; Kregel, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Pettway, Lookout Mountain, Georgia; Spielman, Columbus, Ohio; and TeBos, Allendale, Michigan.

Spielman is the son of former NFL player Chris Spielman, now a broadcaster for Fox Sports.

The hazing prompted the college's board of trustees to engage outside experts to lead a campuswide review of the effectiveness of the school's anti-hazing policy and "the culture around how students treat one another in our campus communities, athletic teams and organizations," the college's statement read.