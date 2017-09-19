Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 9/19/2017 7:31 PM

Krishnamoorthi calls on White House to disclose efforts to pardon Manafort

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Raja Krishnamoorthi

    Raja Krishnamoorthi

  • Then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort walks around the convention floor before the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

    Then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort walks around the convention floor before the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
    Associated Press/July 18, 2016

 
Kerry Lester
 
 

A congressman from Schaumburg is calling on the White House to disclose any efforts it might be undertaking to pardon former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort.

Freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi issued a statement Tuesday following reports that the FBI had wiretapped Manafort and informed him that the bureau intended to bring charges against him.

Krishnamoorthi said from his experience with Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's anti-corruption efforts, he knows "the primary reason for informing a target of an upcoming indictment is to secure cooperation or testimony for the ongoing investigation." Krishnamoorthi served as a special assistant attorney general under Madigan before he ran for political office.

If President Donald Trump would pre-emptively pardon Manafort, special prosecutors would be unable to count on Manafort's cooperation to "dig deeper into Russian meddling in our democracy," Krishnamoorthi said.

Krishnamoorthi in July introduced the Presidential Pardon Transparency Act, which would require the U.S. attorney general to publish on the White House website information regarding any reprieves or pardons issued by the president.

At the moment, the president does not have a legal responsibility to inform either Congress or the general public of a pardon.

"This investigation is a matter of utmost importance to the health of our republic. With each new revelation, the American people's trust in the integrity of our democratic institutions erodes. A functioning democracy cannot stand when its people do not trust their leaders to uphold the law," Krishnamoorthi wrote in his Sept. 19 letter to the White House special counsel.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account