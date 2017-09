Fox Valley police reports

hello

Kane County

• Three pairs of sunglasses and a Browning shotgun, worth a combined $2,450, were stolen from an office on the 14N300 block of Route 25 near East Dundee between 5 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

• A laptop and backpack valued at $500 were stolen between 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday from an unlocked vehicle on the 1100 block of State Street near Aurora.