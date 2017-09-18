Batavia may give electric car owners financial incentive to charge at home

hello

Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles get more than 200 miles per charge, according to General Motors. Associated Press

Some communities have public charging stations, like this one at Lake County's Central Permit Facility, for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Daily Herald Photo

Batavia is going to try something next year that will meet two goals: selling more electricity while encouraging people to drive less-polluting vehicles.

The plan: Offer a $500 rebate to people who buy a Level 2 charger for their new electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.

"It seems a little bit counterintuitive to think using more electricity is greener, but it is," Andrew Greenhagen, a member of the Batavia Environmental Commission, told aldermen last week. The commission proposed the plan.

Pure electric and hybrid cars emit fewer pollutants. And increasing electric usage would help the city's electric utility, which is stuck in a long-term contract to buy a minimum amount of electricity, whether it needs it or not.

The city tries to sell excess electricity, but it's been doing so at a loss for at least five years, as market rates are below the city's purchase price. It's better financially for the utility to have its own customers using it.

The federal energy department estimates that electric vehicles use 30 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles driven, and the transportation department says the average driver logs 13,000 miles a year. So an electric car driven those 13,000 miles would consume 3,900 kWh of electricity a year. At 10.389 cents per kWh, an owner would pay $1,350 a year to Batavia for electricity if they recharged only in the city.

Batavia would budget $10,000 for the program in 2018. Rebates would be limited to one per household, and only people who install new chargers could get one. They would have to provide proof of purchase and installation.

Some of the details have to be worked out, such as whether the rebate would be given as a credit on utility bills or if the city would cut a check.

The commission suggested two rebates be offered: One for $1,000 for the purchase of a new car and a new charger, and one for $500 for the purchase of the charger.

Aldermen noted other incentives available from the state and federal government for the purchase of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

They also suggested the city waive an $85 building permit fee for the installation of chargers. The fee is charged if the electrical service in a garage has to be increased to accommodate Level 2 chargers, which require a 240-volt outlet. Many home garages don't have 240-volt outlets, according to Gary Holm, public works director.

Electric and hybrid cars can be charged by plugging into a 120-volt outlet, but that takes hours longer than using a Level 2 charger. Consumer Reports magazine found it took more than 24 hours to charge a Chevrolet Bolt on 120 volts, and 10 hours with a Level 2 charger. Some places, including a parking deck in downtown St. Charles, have Level 3 chargers -- which charge faster -- for public use.

Alderman Nick Cerone agreed to try the program but doubts it is significant enough.

"I don't think this will incentivize anybody to buy an electric car," Cerone said. People who drive electric cars are committed to doing so despite the cost, he said. Cars run from about $29,995 for a Ford Focus EV to $69,000 and higher for a Tesla model.

The top seller in August in the United States, the Chevrolet Bolt, lists around $37,495, according to greencarreports.com.

Greenhagen and Alderman Lucy Thelin Atac said the rebate may tip the scale when someone is making the decision, particularly for the less expensive cars. Atac, who owns an electric car, said that while the car was costly, in the long run the family is saving money on gasoline.

Electric: Aldermen debate whether incentive will be enough