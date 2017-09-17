West Chicago parade celebrates Mexico's independence

Hundreds of people lining West Chicago streets Sunday were treated to classic cars and trucks, dancers in colorful costumes and riders on horseback during the city's annual Mexican Independence Day parade.

West Chicago has been celebrating Mexican Independence Day, which commemorates Mexico's freedom from Spanish rule, for the past 24 years. Sunday's parade was part of a two-day festival that included food, games and a giant piñata.

The procession stepped off from Leman Middle School, 238 E. Hazel St., and took a route north on Joliet Street, east on Conde Street, north on Wilson Avenue and west on Main Street to Center Street.

With police and fire vehicles leading the way, businesses, schools and Hispanic organizations tossed candy to children who scampered to grab the treats. Bands played music from the back of pickup trucks. And participants dressed in traditional Mexican clothing waved to the crowd.

As the parade moved along Joliet Street, some people could be heard shouting: "Viva Mexico!"