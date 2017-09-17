Breaking News Bar
 
West Chicago parade celebrates Mexico's independence

  La Asuncion march Sunday in the West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade. The parade was a highlight of the city's two-day festival celebrating Mexican independence.

      La Asuncion march Sunday in the West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade. The parade was a highlight of the city's two-day festival celebrating Mexican independence.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  Sergio Sanchez of West Chicago waves a huge Mexican flag Sunday while watching the annual West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade with his family.

      Sergio Sanchez of West Chicago waves a huge Mexican flag Sunday while watching the annual West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade with his family.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  Rafael Torres, 2, of West Chicago blows a horn Sunday while watching the annual West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade with his family.

      Rafael Torres, 2, of West Chicago blows a horn Sunday while watching the annual West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade with his family.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  Lowrider cars were part of the annual West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade on Sunday.

      Lowrider cars were part of the annual West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade on Sunday.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  Above, Trajex Topics de Mexico march Sunday in the West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade. At right, Sergio Sanchez of West Chicago waves a huge Mexican flag Sunday while watching the annual West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade with his family.

      Above, Trajex Topics de Mexico march Sunday in the West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade. At right, Sergio Sanchez of West Chicago waves a huge Mexican flag Sunday while watching the annual West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade with his family.
    photos by Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  Members of the West Chicago District 33 student mariachi band perform Sunday in the annual West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade.

      Members of the West Chicago District 33 student mariachi band perform Sunday in the annual West Chicago's Mexican Independence Day parade.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Hundreds of people lining West Chicago streets Sunday were treated to classic cars and trucks, dancers in colorful costumes and riders on horseback during the city's annual Mexican Independence Day parade.

West Chicago has been celebrating Mexican Independence Day, which commemorates Mexico's freedom from Spanish rule, for the past 24 years. Sunday's parade was part of a two-day festival that included food, games and a giant piñata.

The procession stepped off from Leman Middle School, 238 E. Hazel St., and took a route north on Joliet Street, east on Conde Street, north on Wilson Avenue and west on Main Street to Center Street.

With police and fire vehicles leading the way, businesses, schools and Hispanic organizations tossed candy to children who scampered to grab the treats. Bands played music from the back of pickup trucks. And participants dressed in traditional Mexican clothing waved to the crowd.

As the parade moved along Joliet Street, some people could be heard shouting: "Viva Mexico!"

