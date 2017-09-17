Wauconda schools mourning death of teacher, coach

The Wauconda Unit District 118 community is mourning the unexpected death of coach and physical education teacher Joseph Ryback, the district's crisis team said Sunday.

Ryback, 33, worked for the district since 2011. He was a physical education teacher at Wauconda and Matthews middle schools, an adapted physical education teacher at Robert Crown School and a coach at Wauconda High School.

He also coached baseball at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, according to the school's website.

In a statement posted to the District 118 website, crisis team leaders are encouraging parents to act as role models and communicate openly with their children.

"It is important that they know they are loved and supported as they talk about their feelings," the website states. "Our deepest sympathies go to the Ryback family. We care deeply for all involved."

Counselors were available Sunday at Wauconda High School for students and families needing additional support, district leaders said. Students can visit their counselors throughout the school day during the week.