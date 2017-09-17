Former Buffalo Grove mayor Hartstein weighing run for state House

Former Buffalo Grove Village President Elliott Hartstein is circulating nominating petitions for a potential run to replace outgoing state Rep. Carol Sente.

Hartstein declared his interest in the 59th District seat on social media over the weekend.

"My hat is not officially in the ring." Hartstein, a Democrat, said Sunday. "I am circulating petitions as we speak."

Hartstein, who lost to Sente in the 2010 Democratic primary, said he has received positive feedback from hundreds of people since he expressed interest in running again. Several offered to sign his petition at the local farmers market, he said.

The Buffalo Grove real estate attorney and public policy advocate is vice chairman of the executive committee of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

He was village president of Buffalo Grove from 1999 to 2011.

"I think it's really important that we see some change in Springfield," he said Sunday.

Hartstein, who supports state Sen. Daniel Biss for governor, said it is especially crucial to see a change in the governor's mansion.

"But it's not going to do any good if we don't have people to implement positive change in the legislature," he said.

Hartstein has traveled frequently to Springfield to raise his voice on issues he cares about, such as social welfare and the pension crisis.

"I think we need people who understand that compromise is not a dirty word, but you have to be committed to standing on principles and moving things forward in a positive, reform-minded way," he said. "And that's the type of approach that I would like to be able to take in Springfield."

Sente, a Democrat from Vernon Hills, announced last week that she will not seek re-election next year to the House seat she's held since 2009.

The 59th District encompasses portions of northwest Cook County and Lake County, including all or parts of Buffalo Grove, Vernon Hills, Lincolnshire, Mundelein, Deerfield and Wheeling.