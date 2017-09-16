Schaumburg police investigating report of shots fired outside apartment complex

Schaumburg police are investigating a report of gunshots fired Saturday afternoon between two vehicles in the Treehouse of Schaumburg apartment complex north of Algonquin Road and east of Old Plum Grove Road.

Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said the report came from an anonymous 911 call at 4:43 p.m. about the reported shots on the 1300 block of Pine Valley Drive within the apartment complex's internal road system.

But even as the investigation progressed Saturday night, Lindhurst said police had still had no contact with either a victim or an offender in the reported shooting. Both vehicles involved were said to have left the property after the shots were fired.

With detectives still working the case, descriptions of either the two vehicles or their occupants were not being immediately released, Lindhurst said.