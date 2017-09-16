Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/16/2017 1:22 PM

Robber with handgun steals wallet at Schaumburg park

Daily Herald report

Schaumburg police are looking for a gunman who jumped out of the bushes in Savannah Trace Park about 8:40 p, m. Friday and robbed a man of his wallet.

Schaumburg police Lt. Dawn McDermott said the victim was walking home along Mercury Drive alongside the park when the robber pulled out a black, semiautomatic handgun and demanded his wallet. The victim, in his late 30s, handed over his wallet, which contained more than $200 in cash. The gunman then slapped his victim across the face and ran south, McDermott said. The victim declined medical treatment.

Police responded with a dog, but could not locate the robber. The gunman is described as a muscular, 6-foot, black man, about 30 years old, with a clean-shaven face and a scratchy voice. He was wearing a black cap and red shirt.

