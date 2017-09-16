Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/16/2017 2:06 PM

Military convoy sets history in motion Saturday at DuPage County Fairgrounds

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Vintage military vehicles roll through Glen Ellyn on Saturday at the start of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association's 2017 convoy along historic U.S. Route 66. The collection of 60 Jeeps, motorcycles, trucks, ambulances and other vehicles dating back as far as World War II will take 29 days traveling at a top speed of 35 mph to reach Santa Monica, California.

      Vintage military vehicles roll through Glen Ellyn on Saturday at the start of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association's 2017 convoy along historic U.S. Route 66. The collection of 60 Jeeps, motorcycles, trucks, ambulances and other vehicles dating back as far as World War II will take 29 days traveling at a top speed of 35 mph to reach Santa Monica, California.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Leading a cross-country convoy of 60 antique military vehicles along U.S. Route 66, Dan and Janine McCluskey of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association keep the pace under 35 mph in their 1964 Dodge M43 ambulance. If it's hot, they pop open the windshield glass.

      Leading a cross-country convoy of 60 antique military vehicles along U.S. Route 66, Dan and Janine McCluskey of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association keep the pace under 35 mph in their 1964 Dodge M43 ambulance. If it's hot, they pop open the windshield glass.
    Burt Constable | Staff Photographer

  • Not content to put their vintage military vehicles in some museum, members of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association left the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton on Saturday in Jeeps, trucks, ambulances and motorcycles for a cross-country convoy along historic U.S. Route 66 to Santa Monica, Calif.

      Not content to put their vintage military vehicles in some museum, members of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association left the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton on Saturday in Jeeps, trucks, ambulances and motorcycles for a cross-country convoy along historic U.S. Route 66 to Santa Monica, Calif.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • In their 1964 Dodge military ambulance, Dan and Janine McCluskey of Simi Valley, California, lead a convoy of vintage military vehicles that left the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton shortly after dawn Saturday. The group of 60 vehicles will travel on historic U.S. Route 66 to Santa Monica, California.

      In their 1964 Dodge military ambulance, Dan and Janine McCluskey of Simi Valley, California, lead a convoy of vintage military vehicles that left the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton shortly after dawn Saturday. The group of 60 vehicles will travel on historic U.S. Route 66 to Santa Monica, California.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • As a teenager, Herb Wehling drove a military Jeep across Europe at the end of World War II. Saturday, the 90-year-old Wheaton resident and his rescue dog, Knucklehead, venture out at sunrise to watch a convoy of similar antique military vehicles began a 29-day, cross-country convoy to California.

      As a teenager, Herb Wehling drove a military Jeep across Europe at the end of World War II. Saturday, the 90-year-old Wheaton resident and his rescue dog, Knucklehead, venture out at sunrise to watch a convoy of similar antique military vehicles began a 29-day, cross-country convoy to California.
    Burt Constable | Staff Photographer

  • In line by sunrise Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton, this convoy of 60 antique jeeps, trucks and motorcycles with the Military Vehicle Preservation Association began a 29-day cross-country trip along historic U.S. Route 66 to the ocean pier at Santa Monica. Calif.

      In line by sunrise Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton, this convoy of 60 antique jeeps, trucks and motorcycles with the Military Vehicle Preservation Association began a 29-day cross-country trip along historic U.S. Route 66 to the ocean pier at Santa Monica. Calif.
    Burt Constable | Staff Photographer

  • Among the 60 antique military vehicles taking part in the Military Vehicle Preservation Association's cross-country convoy is this Jeep manned by members from New Zealand.

      Among the 60 antique military vehicles taking part in the Military Vehicle Preservation Association's cross-country convoy is this Jeep manned by members from New Zealand.
    Burt Constable | Staff Photographer

 
Burt Constable
 
 

By sunrise Saturday, a fleet of 60 antique military vehicles dating back to World War II filled a parking lot at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. But they weren't on display.

"We rebuilt, restore and drive these vehicles," said Dan McCluskey, coordinator of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association's 2017 cross-country convoy. "We're not the guys who put them on trailers and haul them to museums. We get out and drive these vehicles just like they were designed to do."

Following historic U.S. Route 66, the collections of jeeps, trucks, ambulances and motorcycles will travel 2,150 miles in 29 days before reaching the Pacific Ocean pier in Santa Monica, California, said McCluskey, noting that every detail of the trip has been worked out during two years of planning. This is the fourth convoy by the not-for-profit group, which boasts the slogan, "History In Motion."

"Going 35 miles per hour or slower, you get to see things," said Janine McCluskey, who rides alongside her husband at the front of the convoy in their 1964 Dodge M43 ambulance. The couple have been married for 42 years and journeyed thousands of miles on the previous three cross-country treks. Vehicles, many of which get around 10 miles per gallon, include motorcycles, Jeeps, trucks and 7.5-ton trailer trucks. Some of the drivers manned such vehicles during their military careers.

"We have them from almost every state, seven from New Zealand, one from Australian, one from Puerto Rico, and another one from France," Dan McCluskey said of the drivers.

Peter Haigh, 61, of Aukland, said his New Zealand buddies shipped a Bedford truck to Seattle and drove it to Wheaton, while others bought a Dodge M37 truck in Cleveland for the trip. Haigh's manning the rescue unit at the back of the convoy to handle mechanical problems. "We've got 10 minutes to get them going or change a flat tire or whatever, or then we put them on our trailer," Haigh said.

Some drivers stay in hotels, but Alabama residents Lamar, 79, and Jewell Roland, 75, say they take advantage of the bunk beds and a bathroom in the back of their 1990 truck from Operation Desert Storm.

"I have a World War II Jeep and a Korean War Jeep," said Herb Wehling, a 90-year-old WW II veteran from Wheaton, as he watched the procession from a folding chair with his rescue dog, Knucklehead, at his side. "I drove a Jeep all over Europe."

You can follow the convoy's progress at the mvpa.org website by clicking on the convoy link.

"It's just amazing how many flags are out," Janine McCluskey said of the welcome the group receives in towns along the path. "It's like a giant parade across America."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account