Rolling Meadows man sentenced to 12 years for abusing teenage girl

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

A Rolling Meadows man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage girl earlier this year.

In exchange for his guilty plea to the class 1 felony, Adam Chango, 31, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, court records show.

Chango, who received credit for 218 days in custody, must register as a sex offender upon his release.

Chango was also ordered to pay $654 in fines.