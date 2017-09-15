Breaking News Bar
 
Former Palatine man pleads guilty to soliciting child pornography

A former Palatine man arrested after an undercover investigation two years ago pleaded guilty to soliciting child pornography.

Edward Vaughan, 19, was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in exchange for his guilty plea, court records show.

Authorities said Vaughan was living in Kentucky two years ago when an undercover Washington, D.C., officer made contact with him on an online messaging application as part of the investigation.

According to Cook County sheriff's police, Vaughan sent the undercover investigator photos of a young boy who they say had been assaulted in Palatine and Hoffman Estates.

Prosecutors dismissed sexual assault charges Vaughan.

Vaughan, who received credit for 373 days in custody, was also ordered to pay $1,159 in fines.

