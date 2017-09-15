Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/15/2017 6:02 PM

Elk Grove woman charged with murder of her 3-year-old son

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The mother of a 3-year-old boy who lived in the 900 block of Perrie Drive in Elk Grove Village faces first-degree murder charges in her son's death.

      The mother of a 3-year-old boy who lived in the 900 block of Perrie Drive in Elk Grove Village faces first-degree murder charges in her son's death.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Chacour Koop
 
Eric Peterson
 
 

An Elk Grove Village woman faces a first-degree murder charge in the Wednesday death of her 3-year-old son, police announced Friday evening.

Joy Ramos, 22, of the 900 block of Perrie Drive will appear in Cook County bond court Saturday afternoon on the murder charge and two counts of aggravated battery to a child.

Elk Grove Village police said Ramos brought her son, Steven Figueroa, to Alexian Brothers Medical Center at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday where he died. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office Thursday ruled the death a homicide, caused by blunt abdominal trauma from assault.

The Cook County state's attorney's office Friday approved the criminal charges against Ramos.

Since Steven's death, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also has been investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against Ramos, spokeswoman Veronica Resa said Friday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account