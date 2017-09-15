Elk Grove Village woman charged with murder of her 3-year-old son

An Elk Grove Village woman faces a first-degree murder charge in the Wednesday death of her 3-year-old son, police announced Friday evening.

Joy Ramos, 22, of the 900 block of Perrie Drive will appear in Cook County bond court Saturday afternoon on the murder charge and two counts of aggravated battery to a child.

Elk Grove Village police said Ramos brought her son, Steven Figueroa, to Alexian Brothers Medical Center at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday where he died. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office Thursday ruled the death a homicide, caused by blunt abdominal trauma from assault.

The Cook County state's attorney's office Friday approved the criminal charges against Ramos.

Since Steven's death, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also has been investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against Ramos, spokeswoman Veronica Resa said Friday.