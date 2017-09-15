Depot Days celebrates days of old

Visitors to Lisle Depot Days will find demonstrations of pioneer activities, like finger weaving, during the two-day festival celebrating the town's history. Daily Herald File Photo

Lisle Depot Days invites kids to unplug from technology and try out the games and hobbies that would've kept the children of the village's early settlers busy. Daily Herald File Photo

What's new this year at Lisle Depot Days are a few more ways to remember and embrace the days of old.

The event, in its 33rd year, will offer visitors history-themed activities and exhibits Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, at the Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St.

Run by the park district and the Lisle Heritage Society, in conjunction with the village, the museum village comprises a collection of 19th century Lisle buildings, including a farmhouse, tavern, blacksmith shop, railroad caboose and train depot.

For children, a new addition to the festivities will be a miniature "barn-raising," said Ethan Peterman, a museum staff member. Children will use toy building materials to create a temporary structure.

"It's going to be designed for kids to practice building," he said.

In the baggage room of the depot, visitors will find an exhibit celebrating the Lisle Park District's 50th anniversary, an exhibit originally opened in May. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 11, said Tiffany Kosartes, park district spokeswoman.

"It's based on the history of the park district, with photos and brochures," she said. "It's kind of where we were to where we are now."

Peterman said the exhibit includes the park district's charter documents, along with patches, insignias and logos from the past.

Also new this year: more vintage vehicles and the display of a recently restored railroad bench in the blacksmith shop.

Hands-on activities at the festival revolve around re-enacting some of the rituals and practices of early Lisle settlers. Peterman said kids can try hand weaving and "kid-sized" blacksmithing.

"We're going to be using natural dyes to dye fabrics," he said.

Children may also participate in sack races, puzzles and tug of war contests.

Educators will be on hand to demonstrate log sawing, rope making and corn grinding, Peterman said. They'll also show visitors how to bake in the beehive oven and talk about beekeeping, lace-making and leather working, he said, as well as quilting, spinning and soap-making.

The Morse Telegraph Club will inform visitors about this old-fashioned communications channel and members of the Wheelman Antique Bicycle Club will cycle through the nearby streets.

Depot Days, so-named because of Lisle's historical role in transporting farm goods such as milk to city tables via rail line, will also offer wagon rides, garden tours, a Lisle Public Library used book sale and a straw bale maze.

The farmhouse basement will welcome visitors who want to see the working model railroad set up within its confines.

"We talk about the commerce, we talk about the trades work," Peterman said. "We get a lot of people interested in learning about the rail lines."