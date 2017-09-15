Bartlett police investigating bank robbery

Police have released this surveillance camera image of the man they say robbed a TCF Bank branch inside a Jewel/Osco at 125 E. Stearns Road in Bartlett at 9 a.m. Friday. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

Bartlett police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the robbery of a TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel/Osco at 125 E. Stearns Road in Bartlett about 9 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told police a man entered the store, demanded money from the bank teller and fled after receiving an undetermined amount of money.

No weapon was used or displayed during the robbery, Bartlett Deputy Police Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis said.

The robber is described as a black man in his early to mid-20s, approximately 6 feet tall, and wearing a baseball hat, a hooded sweatshirt and a bandana that covered a portion of his face.

Future information about this robbery will be available at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bartlett police at (630) 837-0846 or the Chicago branch of the FBI at (312) 421-6700.