Smell from Glen Ellyn-area sewer plant overwhelms neighbors

Residents near a sewage treatment plant are complaining of a putrid smell that has permeated their Glen Ellyn-area neighborhood for weeks.

Now they want someone, anyone, to do something about it.

"I have lived here for almost 18 years," said Heather Sebahar, whose house is down the road from the Glenbard Wastewater Authority. "It's never smelled this bad this long."

In the past, Sebahar and other neighbors in the Butterfield West subdivision have dealt with occasional odors from the plant along Bemis Road that treats sewer water from more than 109,000 homes and businesses in and near Glen Ellyn and Lombard.

But those previous occurrences would only last a day or two.

The latest stink wafting from the plant has been ongoing since July.

"The increased odor is because they're importing more waste from other facilities and other plants to be processed -- and something broke," Sebahar said. "They told us it would be fixed in four to six weeks. We're running almost six to eight weeks now, and we're not getting relief."

Sebahar said the foul odor, which reminds many of a zoo, has been so bad that it causes some people to dry heave.

This morning, the smell wasn't noticeable at Westfield Elementary School, which is located immediately south of the wastewater treatment facility. But parents dropping off their kids said the odor was a problem as recently as Tuesday.

Calls to Glenbard Wastewater Authority were not immediately returned.

Sebahar said she attended a meeting in this morning with officals from Lombard and Glen Ellyn; she was told they are mitigating the problem and "actively involved in creating a resolution."

On days when it does smell, neighbors say they can't open the windows of their homes.

Sebahar says that kids in the neighborhood can't play outside and are becoming sick.

"This is not OK anymore," she said.

Neighbors have been raising a stink of their own by lodging numerous complaints against the facility. So Glenbard Wastewater Authority officials have a meeting for 6 p.m. today at Westfield Elementary School, 2S125 Mayfield Lane.

Others expected to attend include Westfield Principal Stacey Hewick, Glen Ellyn Village Manager Mark Franz and Lombard Village Manager Scott Niehaus.