Police questioning relative in 3-year-old Elk Grove Village boy's death

hello

Police are questioning an Elk Grove Village resident in fatal beating of a 3-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital Wednesday morning, officials say.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Thursday ruled the death of 3-year-old Steven Figueroa, of the 900 block of Perrie Drive, a homicide, Elk Grove Village Deputy Chief Nick Olsen said.

At 11:17 a.m. Wednesday the Elk Grove Village Police Department received a call from the medical examiner about a young boy who had been brought to Alexian Brothers Medical Center. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. An autopsy later determined Steven died from blunt abdominal trauma, Olsen said.

The relative has not been charged with a crime, and police are unsure of whether they expect an arrest within the next 24 hours, Olsen said.

Additional details about the assault were not immediately available.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com