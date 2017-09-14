Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/14/2017 6:14 PM

Police questioning relative in 3-year-old Elk Grove Village boy's death

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Elk Grove Village police are investigating the fatal beating of a 3-year-old boy who lived on the 900 block of Perrie Drive. The Cook County medical examiner's office on Thursday ruled the death a homicide.

      Elk Grove Village police are investigating the fatal beating of a 3-year-old boy who lived on the 900 block of Perrie Drive. The Cook County medical examiner's office on Thursday ruled the death a homicide.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Police are questioning an Elk Grove Village resident in fatal beating of a 3-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital Wednesday morning, officials say.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Thursday ruled the death of 3-year-old Steven Figueroa, of the 900 block of Perrie Drive, a homicide, Elk Grove Village Deputy Chief Nick Olsen said.

At 11:17 a.m. Wednesday the Elk Grove Village Police Department received a call from the medical examiner about a young boy who had been brought to Alexian Brothers Medical Center. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. An autopsy later determined Steven died from blunt abdominal trauma, Olsen said.

The relative has not been charged with a crime, and police are unsure of whether they expect an arrest within the next 24 hours, Olsen said.

Additional details about the assault were not immediately available.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account