updated: 9/14/2017 7:57 PM

Police: Marijuana, stolen handgun found at Glendale Heights man's home

  • Adam J. Seger

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A 19-year-old Glendale Heights man faces felony charges after police say they found a large amount of marijuana and a stolen, loaded handgun in his home Thursday.

Adam J. Seger, of the 1500 block of Orchard Lane, is charged with one county of unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release.

Glendale Heights police said they were led to Seger during a drug investigation and searched his home with a warrant Thursday morning. Officers found a large amount of marijuana, the gun, cash and drug packaging materials, according to the release.

Police were not immediately available to comment on how much marijuana was recovered.

Seger remained at the DuPage County jail Thursday evening awaiting a bond hearing.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

