Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/14/2017 5:40 AM

Dawn Patrol: Elk Grove Village residents protest circus ahead of elephant ban

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Karen Stramaglio protests the use of elephants and other animals at the Kelly Miller Circus in Elk Grove Village Wednesday afternoon.

      Karen Stramaglio protests the use of elephants and other animals at the Kelly Miller Circus in Elk Grove Village Wednesday afternoon.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • play this video Circus,protesters in Elk Grove

    Video: Circus,protesters in Elk Grove

 
Daily Herald report

Elk Grove Village residents protest circus ahead of elephant ban

Although elephants will no longer appear in Illinois circuses after this year, the fight continues for local residents opposed to using wild animals in the shows. Full story

Aurora man convicted of April 2016 stabbing

A Kane County jury on Wednesday convicted an Aurora man of stabbing another man in the neck and causing permanent injuries, prosecutors said. Full story

House fire displaces Naperville family

A Naperville family safely escaped a house fire Wednesday night thanks to the alert from a smoke detector, officials say. Full story

Deacon Jim Pauwels of St. Edna Parish in Arlington Heights kisses the casket of Mariam Jane Uddin on Wednesday during the funeral Mass for her and abandoned baby Ariyah Mikayla Hoover at St. Mary Church in Buffalo Grove.
  Deacon Jim Pauwels of St. Edna Parish in Arlington Heights kisses the casket of Mariam Jane Uddin on Wednesday during the funeral Mass for her and abandoned baby Ariyah Mikayla Hoover at St. Mary Church in Buffalo Grove. - Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Agency that buries abandoned babies promotes Safe Haven Law

Even as a crowd of mourning strangers Wednesday laid to rest two newborn girls killed or abandoned by their mothers, 2½-year-old Trinity Haack of Roselle stood among them as a happy, smiling testament to the potential of Illinois' Safe Haven Law. Full story

Republican announces bid for 62nd House seat

Grayslake Republican Bob Bednar on Wednesday announced plans to run for 62nd District Representative, a seat currently occupied by Democrat Sam Yingling. Full story

Buffalo Grove robbery suspects arrested after manhunt

Three suspects who police say fled after restraining a store employee and loading stolen merchandise onto U-Haul truck in Buffalo Grove were arrested Wednesday night in a case that put CLC's Southlake Campus in Vernon Hills on lockdown. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 62 degrees this morning. Highs today in the upper 70s, with lows tonight in the mid 60s. Full story.

Traffic

Work is causing restrictions on Route 59 from Grand Avenue to Highwoods Drive, between Lake Villa and Fox Lake. The roadwork is expected to end around Nov. 15.

Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during Wednesday's pro-am for the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest.
Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during Wednesday's pro-am for the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest. - Associated Press
Rozner: Spieth, Thomas still battling, still buds

It is odd to see such competitors remain such good friends, but that's the case with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who tee off this morning in the same group at the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest. Full column

The Cubs celebrate Wednesday night's 17-5 win over the New York Mets at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs celebrate Wednesday night's 17-5 win over the New York Mets at Wrigley Field. - Associated Press
Cubs' minor league pitcher of the year will start tonight against Mets

Jon Lester ran up his pitch count up early but stayed the game through 6 innings Wednesday as the Cubs defeated the New York Mets 17-5 at Wrigley Field. In the series finale tonight, the Cubs will give the ball to right-hander Jen-Ho Tseng, whom they called up from Class AAA Iowa. Read Bruce Miles' report here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account