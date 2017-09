Serious injuries in I-90 tollway crash near Roselle Road this morning

Illinois State Police say a driver may have suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on I-90 near Schaumburg this morning.

Police said the two-vehicle wreck occurred about 9 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near the Roselle Road interchange.

It is not yet known how the crash occurred. Police said one of the drivers suffered what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.