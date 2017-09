Island Lake board to discuss new storage facility

The Island Lake village board meets Thursday night to discuss the proposed construction of a new public works storage building, the proposed purchase of five new exterior doors for village hall and other issues.

The agenda includes a measure to spend up to $30,000 for materials for the storage building, and $14,286 for the new village hall doors.

The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. at village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave.