ECC cops file federal lawsuit against college

Emad Eassa, former chief of the Elgin Community College Police Department, is accused of engaging in sexually explicit gender- and race-based discrimination, and racially charged language toward his employees for three years. An ECC deputy chief and officer are taking the college to court in the matter. Daily Herald File Photo

Elgin Community College Deputy Police Chief Tami Haukedahl and Officer William Powell this week filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the college. They laid out their complaints against the former ECC police chief at a February news conference. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Two Elgin Community College police officers this week filed a federal lawsuit against the college claiming gender, age and racial discrimination.

The complaint filed Tuesday stems from earlier accusations that ECC's former police chief engaged in sexually explicit gender- and race-based discrimination and racially charged language and behavior for three years.

In February, ECC Deputy Chief Tami Haukedahl and Officer William Powell filed federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints claiming ECC Police Chief Emad Eassa "created a hostile working environment" through "angry outbursts and rants full of demeaning comments toward women, older workers and African Americans." Those complaints document instances of harassment by Eassa since April 25, 2016, and cite the college president's failure to do anything about it.

Haukedahl and Powell are demanding a jury trial on the charges.

An ECC spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the federal complaint, Eassa displayed a sexist cartoon in his office that was visible to other employees and visitors. He referred to female employees and students in "demeaning terms, including boasting how many ECC female employees working in positions of authority were sexually attracted" to him.

ECC hired a management labor attorney to investigate the allegations against Eassa, and some corrective actions were recommended.

In a March 20 letter, ECC President David Sam wrote Eassa is "being directed to refrain (from) any further use of profanity, display of sexually inappropriate pictures, or other conduct inconsistent with the college's policy against discrimination, harassment and retaliation. The college will make arrangements for the ECC Police Department to undergo training that addresses issues of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation."

Eassa retired and left ECC April 21.

Haukedahl, a retired state police commander, said Eassa used profane language toward her since she was hired in 2009. She said Eassa threatened to fire her nearly a dozen times and that she was being paid less than her male counterparts, given extra work and made to work unfavorable shifts.

Powell, a retired police chief of Aurora who joined ECC's police department as an officer in 2010, said he applied for an open deputy chief position in 2016. He said Eassa explicitly refused to interview black applicants and said he is paid less than an officer with less seniority. He also was assigned odd shifts.

Haukedahl and Powell believe being assigned odd shifts was retaliation for being whistleblowers, according to the complaint.