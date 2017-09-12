Glendale Heights police warn of scam targeting Hispanics

Glendale Heights police are looking for a group of people responsible for a lottery scam targeting elderly Hispanic people, officials said Tuesday.

Police said the scammers work in pairs and tell victims they've won the lottery. The suspects go on to say the "winner" needs money to claim the reward, according to a news release from the Glendale Heights Police Department. The victim is then escorted to the bank to withdraw a large sum of money, which they are later told to drop off at a second location.

The suspects are believed to be Hispanic and working in pairs of either one man and one woman, or two men. They speak to their targets in Spanish, according to the news release.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Glendale Heights Police Department at (630) 260-6070.

