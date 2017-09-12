DNA needed to identify body found after Gurnee house explosion

It could be months before authorities officially identify a man found dead among the rubble of a fiery house explosion Friday near Gurnee, authorities said Tuesday.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said a DNA test is the only way to positively identify the man whose body was located after the explosion in the 36400 block of Streamwood Drive.

Cooper said other potential means of identification have exhausted, leaving monthslong DNA sampling as the only option.

An autopsy Monday did not reveal any signs of foul play, he added.

Six neighboring homes were damaged by the explosion, which was felt miles away. One person suffered a minor injury from falling debris, but she was treated at the scene.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said an arson investigator continues to work with officials from the Gurnee Fire Department and the state fire marshal to determine a cause of the explosion.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 549-5200.