updated: 9/11/2017 5:42 PM

Invasion-of-privacy suit filed against Schaumburg dentist

Eric Peterson
 
 

The mother of a 16-year-old boy filed a lawsuit Monday against a dentist who has had a practice in Schaumburg and who was charged in July with possession of child pornography after allegedly being caught recording the boy changing in a public restroom in Chicago.

The invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against 68-year-old Gregory Stump seeks in excess of $50,000 in damages and was filed in Cook County circuit court.

Neither Stump nor his attorney could be immediately reached for comment.

The lawsuit states the teenage plaintiff entered a public bathroom stall on North Avenue Beach about 2 p.m. July 21 to change from his swimsuit.

At that time, according to the lawsuit, Stump was seen attempting to use his cellphone to take lewd photos or video of the plaintiff in the stall. Chicago police arrested Stump when this was reported, the lawsuit states.

Police said the possession of child pornography charge was filed after a search of Stump's cellphone turned up images of teens in various stages of undress and adults using a urinal in the bathroom.

Stump was released on electronic monitoring in July after a court hearing, according to reports. His defense attorney, Richard Kling, persuaded the judge to allow Stump to continue treating minor patients at his dental practice as long as their parents were present.

But an after-hours voicemail greeting at the Schaumburg dental practice where Stump had been listed made no reference Monday to his employment there.

