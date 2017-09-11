Images: 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

Events were held around the country on Monday to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
James Taormina, whose brother Dennis Taormina was killed during the Sept. 11 attacks stands by the side of the north waterfall pool before the a ceremony at ground zero in New York, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims' relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks with a solemn and personal ceremony.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump lays a wreath during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at the Pentagon.
Associated Press
West Virginia National Guard Staff Sgt. Sean Ruth, right, mourns the loss of his father, Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 William Ruth, who died in the September 11 attack on the Pentagon, while at the September 11th Pentagon Memorial on the 16th anniversary at the Pentagon, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. He was visiting with his family including his daughter Ayslynn Ruth, 4.
Associated Press
A woman wipes away tears as she holds up a picture during a ceremony at ground zero in New York, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims' relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks at ground zero with a solemn and personal ceremony.
Associated Press
A man stands at the edge of a waterfall pool during a ceremony at ground zero in New York, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims' relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks at ground zero with a solemn and personal ceremony.
Associated Press
New York City firefighters with Ladder 10 Engine 10 firehouse salute during a moment of silence, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at the World Trade Center in New York. Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others gathered Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil. During the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, 343 firefighters were killed.
Associated Press
A woman holds up a picture of a victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during a ceremony at ground zero in New York, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims' relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks at ground zero with a solemn and personal ceremony.
Associated Press
People hold up signs with the names and pictures of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during a ceremony at ground zero in New York, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims' relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks at ground zero with a solemn and personal ceremony.
Associated Press
A man places flowers at the edge of the north waterfall pool during a ceremony at ground zero in New York, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims' relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks at ground with a solemn and personal ceremony.
Associated Press
People gather at the side of the north waterfall pool before the ceremony at ground zero in New York, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims' relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks with a solemn and personal ceremony.
Associated Press
A bouquet of roses is placed at a memorial wall outside Ladder 10 Engine 10, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at the World Trade Center in New York. Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others gathered Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil. During the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, 343 firefighters were killed.
Associated Press
A man pays his respects at the Wall of Names at the United Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Associated Press
New York City firefighters with Ladder 10 Engine 10 firehouse salute during a moment of silence, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at the World Trade Center in New York. Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others gathered Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil. During the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, 343 firefighters were killed.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand for a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Washington.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand for a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Washington.
Associated Press
A U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon on the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Associated Press
A park ranger stands in front of the Wall of Names at the United Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Associated Press
Candles in memory of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93, are carried to the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand for a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Washington.
Associated Press
The National September 11 Memorial and Museum are set for a memorial service, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in New York. Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil. Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001.
Associated Press