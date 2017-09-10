Suburban transplants: In a closet, out of power and Irma's worst still to come

Palm Bay officer Dustin Terkoski walks over debris from a two-story home at Palm Point Subdivision in Brevard County, Fla., after a tornado touched down on Sunday. Associated Press

Mary Della Ratta, 94, sits in shelter Sunday as Hurricane Irma pounds Naples, Fla. "I'm afraid of what's going to happen," said Della Ratta, a widow. "I have nobody. I'm all alone in this world." Associated Press

Suburban native Stephanie Miller and her family watched through the window Sunday as weather conditions in Naples, Florida, became increasingly violent.

What started as light rain in the morning quickly turned into strong gusts of wind and heavy bursts of rainfall as Hurricane Irma hit the southern part of the state, she said. By the early afternoon, trees were thrashing back and forth, shrubbery and other debris started flying through the air and some roof tiles were blown off homes.

"Even though we're in a concrete home, we can still hear the wind rumbling outside," Miller said. "It's pretty surreal."

Miller grew up in the Rolling Meadows area and lived in Gurnee before moving to Florida about 15 years ago. Though she's been through other significant hurricanes, none were of Irma's projected size and magnitude, nor did they ever hit her area directly.

Miller, her husband and her 8-year-old son sought shelter midafternoon Sunday in a closet at her aunt's house, which is further away from the mandatory evacuation zone than their own home. Though they've tried to remain calm, Miller said they're worried about the hurricane's potentially catastrophic winds and rain -- and the damage it could do to their town.

"Those were some pretty scary thoughts," she said. "We just tried to infuse those moments of scary with humor and joking and talking about other stuff."

Nearly 100 miles north in the Sarasota and Bradenton area, Naperville native Jill McGarry said she and her family were preparing for the worst. They've brought all their outdoor furniture inside, stocked up on food and water, and planned to camp out Sunday night in a walk-in closet -- the only room in their house that doesn't have any windows.

"The waiting is the hardest part," she said.

The northern bands of the storm hit south of Tampa Sunday afternoon, and the eye was expected to pass through overnight. Because they have two young children, McGarry and her husband are doing their best to hide their fear of what's to come.

"But it's pretty frightening," she said. "As a Floridian, you always need to be prepared for a hurricane, but the size of this storm is just amazing in the worst way. We've never had a hurricane that is tracked to be coming barreling over top of us like it is."

Still, both Miller and McGarry said evacuating didn't seem like the best option for their families, as they didn't want to risk running out of gas or getting stuck in their cars on the gridlocked highways. And with forecasts originally calling for the storm to move along the east side of Florida, McGarry said they hadn't expected to be hit with the worst of it.

"When the track changed to the west coast, it was almost too late," McGarry said. "We didn't want to leave our home. We didn't want to take the chance of being stranded."

The east coast has also been feeling the effects of the storm, where significant winds and rain have knocked out power in several areas. Des Plaines native Carolyn Mash DeSanti said her home in Wellington -- about 30 minutes west of West Palm Beach -- lost power about 6 a.m. Sunday and it had not yet returned.

She and her husband have been using a battery-operated radio to listen for warnings of possible waterspouts and tornadoes, she said.

"We knew we'd get the squalls, but didn't think we'd see the ferocity of the wind gusts. It has been nonstop since late last night," DeSanti said Sunday. "This is definitely worse than we thought it would be once the expected track moved."