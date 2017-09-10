Breaking News Bar
 
Dental, DNA records sought to ID body found after Gurnee explosion

  • A pile of debris is all that remains after a house exploded Friday near Gurnee. Authorities plan an autopsy Monday on a body found in the rubble.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Fire shoots from the ruins of a house Friday after an explosion near Gurnee.

Authorities said they will use dental or DNA records to confirm the identity of a body found Friday in the rubble after a fiery house explosion near Gurnee.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Sunday his office will conduct an autopsy Monday morning. "We have a tentative person who we think it might be," he said.

The explosion occurred around 6 p.m. Friday at a house in the 36400 block of Streamwood Drive in an unincorporated area of Lake County.

According to the Lake County sheriff's office, the fire was extinguished at about 8:30 p.m. after natural gas to the site was shut off. A few minutes later, Gurnee Fire Department officials notified deputies and detectives they had located a body in the debris.

The coroner's office will rely on dental or DNA records to determine identity because the body was severely burned, Cooper said.

The effort will include a forensic pathologist from the office as well as a forensic odontologist.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the state fire marshal.

Six neighboring homes were damaged by the explosion, which was felt miles away.

Deputies said someone in one of the houses had a minor injury from falling debris. She was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information about the explosion is asked to call (847) 549-5200.

