West Chicago residents among 3 slain in Joliet

Authorities say the deaths of three people found shot in a Joliet home this week are being investigated as homicides.

The Will County coroner's office on Friday identified the victims as 22-year-old Anthony M. McGee of West Chicago; 22-year-old Gabriella M. Rueda of West Chicago and 22-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez-Arroyo of Plainfield. Authorities don't believe the killings are a random act.

Police Chief Brian Benton said several people were at the home Wednesday night for a party. He could not say whether the victims lived in the home, were related or were partygoers. But all three victims were found in the same room, and there were no signs of a break-in.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the deaths to contact police.