Dawn Patrol: Healing Field in Oak Brook honors 9/11 victims

hello

Healing Field honors 9/11 victims with 2,976 flags in Oak Brook

The village of Oak Brook and The True Patriots Care Foundation are hosting a Healing Field flag display to honor the fallen of 9/11 including 2,976 American flags posted in perfect rows and columns at the Oak Brook Sports Core, just east of Oak Brook Public Library. Full story.

Elgin house fire causes extensive interior damage

The Elgin Fire Department responded to a house fire yesterday afternoon on the 1100 block of Royal Boulevard. No one was injured, but there was extensive interior damage. Full story.

Elk Grove Twp. husband pleads guilty to estranged wife's murder

A man accused of shooting his wife to death while she held their youngest child pleaded guilty to first-degree murder yesterday. Jose Arturo Salgado, 43, was sentenced to 38 years in prison. Full story.

Deerfield-area man charged with impersonating police officer

A Deerfield-area man was charged with impersonating a police officer after a Lake County sheriff's deputy responded to a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Inverrary Lane. Full story.

Prosecutors: Father battered 3-month-old son

A young father was ordered held on $2.5 million bail Thursday on child battery charges after, prosecutors say, he patted his 3-month-old son on the back so forcefully the baby required medical attention. Authorities say the abuse happened at a relative's home in Mount Prospect. Full story.

Elgin brew fest benefits rec scholarships for youths

The Illinois Brews at Bowes Creek fundraiser is 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bowes Creek Country Club in Elgin. Full story.

Weather

Temperatures near 58 degrees when you head out the door this morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s today. Lows tonight in the upper 50s. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report early Friday. Widening and reconstruction work is scheduled to cause restrictions at the intersection of Dundee, Wheeling, and McHenry roads in Wheeling. Full traffic.

The Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. celebrates with Anthony Rizzo after hitting a two-run home run off Pirates relief pitcher Angel Sanchez in the seventh inning Thursday night in Pittsburgh. - Associated Press

Albert Almora Jr. hit a two-run homer, Ian Happ had three hits and the Chicago Cubs rolled to an 8-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. Full story.

White Sox pitcher Mike Pelfrey gave up seven runs in an unexpected start Thursday night against Cleveland in Chicago. - Associated Press

Scheduled to start against Cleveland on Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, Carlos Rodon was scratched just before first pitch with stiffness in his left shoulder. Mike Pelfrey filled in and gave up 7 runs in an 11-2 loss. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.