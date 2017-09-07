Elk Grove Twp. husband pleads guilty to estranged wife's murder

hello

A man accused of shooting his wife to death while she held their youngest child pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Thursday.

Jose Arturo Salgado, 43, was sentenced to 38 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to murdering his wife last year, days after she asked him for a divorce. The family lived on Third Avenue near Arlington Heights.

Divina Salgado, 36, had returned from a trip to Wisconsin with her two youngest children, ages 7 and 1, on the afternoon of July 31, 2016. She was carrying their 1-year-old and was being helped into her home by their 15-year-old son when Salgado approached her, called her a name and murdered her in front of the children, said Mariano Reyna, Cook County assistant state's attorney.

The 15-year-old picked up his youngest brother and ran to safety, Reyna said. Meanwhile, the couple's oldest son, 18, came out of the home and saw his mother lying on the ground and his father standing over her saying he "had finally done it," Reyna said.

Salgado told his oldest son he was going to Mexico and fled, Reyna said. Fifteen minutes later, Salgado informed a neighbor he had killed his wife, Reyna said. He returned to the home and was arrested.

Salgado expressed remorse for his crime, Reyna said.

He received credit for 403 days in custody. He must complete his entire sentence before he is eligible for parole.