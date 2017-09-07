Seventh Democrat announces plans to challenge Roskam

The already packed field of Democrats seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam in the 6th Congressional District got a little more crowded Thursday when Sean Casten, a scientist and clean energy entrepreneur from Downers Grove, announced he's joining the race for the Democratic nomination.

In a news release, Casten said Roskam and President Donald Trump are "ignoring the basic facts in front of them."

"They are increasing the risk of global warming, but the truth is, ignoring reality hurts so much more," he said in the release. "They are putting millions of people's lives and health at risk with their assault on the health care system. They are putting women's health at risk. They are putting seniors at risk with their assaults on Social Security and Medicare; the list goes on and on and on."

Casten said he holds undergraduate degrees in molecular biology and biochemistry and master's degrees in engineering management and biochemical engineering. He has spent two decades in the clean energy field working to find economically viable ways to reduce carbon emissions.

"I'm a scientist and at the end of the day, I like numbers," he said. "But at the end of the day, all the numbers in the world can't tell you right from wrong. We need to look out for those who are not as fortunate ..."

Casten joins a Democratic field that already features Becky Anderson Wilkins, a Naperville City Council member and business owner; Carole Cheney, a congressional aide from Naperville; Amanda Howland, an attorney and College of Lake County trustee; Kelly Mazeski, a Barrington Hills plan commission member; Suzyn Price, a former Naperville school board member; and Jennifer Zordani, a Clarendon Hills lawyer.