Rolling Meadows summer concert series wraps up Friday night

hello

The Fridays Rock! and Roll in Meadows summer concert series was a new community event in Rolling Meadows in 2017. The final show is Friday night at Kimball Hill Park. Courtesy of City of Rolling Meadows

A new event for 2017, the Fridays Rock! and Roll in Meadows summer concert series wraps up Friday night in Rolling Meadows.

City officials say some 500 people have attended the past two concerts in June and July at Kimball Hill Park, and they're hoping residents come out for the final show, which features Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight.

The free concert is from 7 to 10 p.m., with food available for purchase from Frankie's Hot Dog food truck and Brainfreeze Ice Cream. Attendees can also bring a picnic dinner along with their lawn chairs, at what officials have branded as a "Ravinia-style event."

The city environmental committee's 10th annual duck race will also be held at 7 p.m. at the bridge spanning Salt Creek. Plastic ducks to "race" in the derby will be available for purchase at 6:30 p.m. A $500 grand prize will be awarded.