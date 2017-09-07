Elgin man charged with sex assault, abuse of two girls over 8-year span

Humberto Cordero-Hernandez is accused of sexually assaulting and abusing two girls he knew.

A 32-year-old Elgin man was being held on $250,000 bail after being charged with sexually assaulting and abusing two girls he knew from 2009 through 2017.

Humberto Cordero-Hernandez, of the 600 block of North Liberty Street, was charged this week with eight felonies, the most severe being predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, which, according to authorities and Kane County court records, occurred between August 2009 and August 2012.

Cordero-Hernandez also is charged with criminal sexual assault of the same girl from August 2012 through August 2015, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a second girl from September 2014 to August 2017, according to court records.

The Elgin Police Department did not immediately respond to a Freedom of Information Act request seeking additional information regarding the investigation.

The Kane County Child Advocacy Center, which investigates crimes against children for the state's attorney's office, does not comment on ongoing cases.

Cordero-Hernandez is next due in court Wednesday. If convicted of the most severe charges, he faces up to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation and a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.