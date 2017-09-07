Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/7/2017 1:07 PM

Authorities: Villa Park man helped raise money to fund terrorism

Associated Press
A judge has delayed a decision about sending a 31-year-old truck driver from Villa Park to New York City to face terrorism charges.

Dilshod Khusanov appeared Thursday in Chicago federal court. His court-appointed lawyer said Khusanov wanted more time to consider his options and wants to ask an attorney he knew previously to represent him. A status hearing was set for Sept. 19.

The Uzbekistan-born Khusanov was arrested last week at his Villa Park home on charges he belonged to a network that raised money for would-be terrorists to join Islamic State militants in Syria.

Filings link him to four others indicted in New York for participation in the network, and two others who aspired to travel to Syria. One allegedly spoke of setting off a bomb at Coney Island.

