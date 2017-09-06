Wheaton woman 'surprisingly calm' when she hit $7.25 million Lottery jackpot

As a Cubs fan, Marcelina Lacson thought she hit the jackpot last November when her team won the World Series.

But the longtime Wheaton resident really hit it big earlier this summer when she claimed a $7.25 million Lotto grand prize.

"I have been surprisingly calm about winning this prize," the 80-year-old Lacson said. "When the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, I was jumping and screaming, but when I found out I won the lottery, I was very quiet."

Lacson won the prize when her Lotto ticket matched all six numbers -- 2-6-8-10-12-15 -- in the July 31 drawing.

A regular Lotto player, Lacson said she always plays the same numbers, which are family birthdays.

She said she intends to invest her winnings after sharing with family.

Lacson bought her winning ticket at DuPage Pantry Plus, 238 N. Gables Blvd., in Wheaton. The retailer will receive a bonus of $72,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Store owner Bhupen Patel said he does not know Lacson but wishes her well and thanks her for buying the ticket at his store.

"It's very good for me, too, because I get money to invest into the store," he said. "And hopefully it will drive up lottery sales and the popularity of my store."

Lottery officials said more than 73,200 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $500 in the July 31 drawing. Lotto drawings are held at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.