Police: Man barricades himself in Elgin home after making threats

A man who police say made threats earlier Wednesday evening has barricaded himself inside his Elgin home, officials said.

Police received a call about 5:15 p.m. from a man who said his friend, who lives on the 600 block of Arrowhead Drive, had made threats, but the call was lost when police asked about the nature of the threats, Elgin Police Cmdr. Al Young said.

It is unclear whether the man is armed, and if the reported threats were against himself or someone else, police said. Officers believe the man is in the home alone.

"He's been telling us 'just leave. I haven't done anything wrong,'" Young said.

The Elgin Police Department is the only agency on the scene, and police have asked the public to avoid the area while officers try to talk the man out of the house.

Traffic is closed at Columbia Avenue and Arrowhead Drive, and one block south of Columbia on Arrowhead, while police investigate.

