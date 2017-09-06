Five-story apartment development proposed in Lake Zurich

hello

Lake Zurich officials got their first look Tuesday at this proposed five-story building on the northwest corner of Route 22 and Old Rand Road that would have retail space on the first floor and 100 apartments above it. Courtesy of the village of Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich officials got their first look Tuesday night at a proposed five-story building on the northwest corner of Route 22 and Old Rand Road that would have retail space on the first floor and 100 apartments above it.

The plan also calls for a stand-alone 4,800-square-foot retail building with a drive-through located on the northwest corner of the property.

The main building would contain 8,800 square feet of retail space. There also would be underground parking for 97 vehicles.

The 4-acre site's owner, Robert Breslow, presented the proposal. His grandfather, Oscar J. Breslow, brought his textile printing business R.A. Briggs and Co. to Lake Zurich in 1952 and at its height the company employed almost 500 people.

Breslow said he wanted to build something that would serve as a good entrance to Lake Zurich and also honor his grandfather. Breslow said he and his wife bought the land from the family trust about two years ago.

Last month, the village board heard a plan to build a 36-unit townhouse development on the vacant three-acre lot directly south of Breslow's land. That project, put forward by land owner Greg Schwermer, would involve the construction of nine three-story townhouse buildings.

Mayor Thomas Poynton said wants some harmony between the two proposed projects, something he hasn't seen to this point.

Breslow said he first learned of Schwermer's plan recently and has had no conversations with him.

"Truthfully I was a little taken aback because I thought it was going to be a day care," Breslow said of Schwermer's plan, which has changed several times over the last 17 years.

Breslow said he'd be willing to work with Schwermer on building a common sidewalk or bike path across both of their properties.

Trustee Marc Spacone said he'd heard concerns that the population boost from the new housing developments would overwhelm local schools, but believes those arguments as scare tactics from project opponents.

"There's room to grow in Lake Zurich," he said. "I mean, Lake Zurich (District 95) had to sell a school recently ... The schools will be OK."

Poynton said Breslow's plan was the first mixed-use development to come to the village.

The trustees did not vote on the project Tuesday night. It was presented to them as part of the courtesy review process.

It is now up to Breslow whether he wants to move forward with the project by seeking a recommendation from the village's planning and zoning commission.