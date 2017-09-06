Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/6/2017 12:34 PM

Ela Township Day set for Sept. 21

Daily Herald report

Ela Township will host its second annual Township Day from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept 21, at Knox Park next to the town hall, 1155 E. Route 22, Lake Zurich.

The event features family-friendly festivities, free grilled hot dogs and treats at a community cookout, music, wagon rides, children's games and entertainment, a highway department truck display, blood drive and more.

Community partners and nonprofit organizations will have information booths regarding programs, services and resources. Visitors who bring a nonperishable food item for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a flat-screen TV.

Call (847) 438-7823 or visit elatownship.org for more information.

