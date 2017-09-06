Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/6/2017 8:44 PM

2 injured after Elgin explosion, house fire

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A house fire Wednesday in Elgin displaced and injured two people, sending one of them to the hospital after a reported explosion, officials say.

The Elgin Fire Department was called about 9:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Carol Avenue, where a house had reportedly caught fire after an explosion, according to a news release.

Large flames and heavy smoke were coming from the front of the one-story, single-family home when firefighters arrived according to the release.

One resident was treated outside the home and another was taken Presence Saint Joseph Hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

Heat and smoke from the blaze caused significant damage home, officials said.

The fire and reported explosion remain under investigation.

