Head-on crash causes delays in Batavia

Police and firefighters are tending to a crash at the intersection of Kirk Road and Pine Street in Batavia, authorities said.

Officials said the head-on crash between two vehicles took place at 5:47 a.m. and caused portions of the intersection to be closed. Firefighters are extracting at least one person from one of the vehicles, authorities said.

The cause of the crash and the number of injuries are unknown at this time.

People are urged to seek alternate routes.