updated: 9/4/2017 2:24 PM

Woman, dogs rescued from Mount Prospect fire

Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

A Mount Prospect woman and her two dogs were rescued from an apartment fire late Sunday night, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of West Algonquin Road, where a second-floor apartment in the four-unit building was engulfed in smoke.

The woman and her dogs were trapped in a bedroom and crews pulled them out of a window within 10 minutes of arrival using a ground ladder, Mount Prospect Fire Deputy Chief John Dolan said.

"The (woman's) son was able to get out on his own," Dolan added.

Neither the woman nor the dogs were injured.

Crews had the fire extinguished and sounded the all clear within 20 minutes. Only one apartment was fully involved in the fire and remains uninhabitable, though the apartment below suffered some water damage, Dolan said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Red Cross helped the displaced family find shelter, Dolan said.

